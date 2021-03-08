Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,806,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $231.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average of $219.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.