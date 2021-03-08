GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GBIM stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. GlobeImmune has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.
About GlobeImmune
