GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GBIM stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. GlobeImmune has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

About GlobeImmune

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

