Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.