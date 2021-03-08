Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 26.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Five9 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

FIVN opened at $161.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

