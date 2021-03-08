Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

