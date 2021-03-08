Genaro Network (GNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $824,675.00

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $824,675.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.34 or 0.00809358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,815,080 tokens. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars.

