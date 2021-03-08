GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.75 ($35.00).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €31.88 ($37.51) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.83 and its 200 day moving average is €29.67. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

