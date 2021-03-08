GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GAN by 561.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 8.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 296,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

