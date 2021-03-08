GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GAN stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.
GAN Company Profile
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.
