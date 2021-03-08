Gamida Cell (GMDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Gamida Cell to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

