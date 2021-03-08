FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kadmon in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

KDMN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

KDMN stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $790.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.