FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stellantis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

STLA stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

