FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.91.

RY opened at C$112.57 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$113.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$107.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.11. The stock has a market cap of C$160.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

