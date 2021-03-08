FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Decreased by Analyst

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ITP opened at C$24.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$7.02 and a one year high of C$26.86.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

