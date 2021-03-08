Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRU. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

TSE FRU opened at C$7.75 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -110.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

