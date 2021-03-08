Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRHLF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.72.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

