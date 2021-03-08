Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Frank’s International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FI opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. Frank’s International’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 406,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,113,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 142,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

