Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.68

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.68 and last traded at $78.68, with a volume of 264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 619.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.