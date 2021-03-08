Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.36.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.47. 696,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,913. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

