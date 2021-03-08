Franchise Group (FRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Franchise Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $37.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

