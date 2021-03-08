Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX has increased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FOX opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

