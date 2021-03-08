Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.35.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Foot Locker stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. 2,372,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 99,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $3,881,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 216,519 shares of company stock worth $8,414,443. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 944.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 393,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

