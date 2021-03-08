Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fluor were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:FLR opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

