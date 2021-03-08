Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv stock opened at $119.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

