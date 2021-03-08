FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of FirstService worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $148.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $158.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

