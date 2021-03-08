First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) PT Raised to $24.00 at Raymond James

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. 10,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,026. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,065,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after acquiring an additional 998,388 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 279,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

