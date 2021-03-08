First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 28th total of 44,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.