Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

