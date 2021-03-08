Financial Counselors Inc. Buys New Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 222.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $137.14 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,959.42 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

