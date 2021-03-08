Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.59.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

