Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.34.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

