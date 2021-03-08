Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

NYSE EXR opened at $123.80 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

