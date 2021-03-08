Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.13 ($33.10).

FRA:EVK opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.06. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

