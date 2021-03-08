Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.13 ($33.10).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.06. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

