Evedo Price Up 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Evedo has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $2.97 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00818581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041423 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,281,940 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

