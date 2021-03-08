Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Euronav worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,053 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

