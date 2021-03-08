Ethereum Gold Market Capitalization Hits $262,936.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $262,936.00 and $49.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.54 or 0.00793220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

