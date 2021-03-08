Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essent Group to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

ESNT opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

