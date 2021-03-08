Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce sales of $586.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.54 million to $605.70 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $682.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 13.3% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 288,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 59.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 89,920 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 25.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

