Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

