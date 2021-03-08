Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,551,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Equinix by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,743,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 201,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,069,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

EQIX stock opened at $610.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 119.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $705.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.60. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.