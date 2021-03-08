Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix stock opened at $610.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $705.05 and a 200-day moving average of $735.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 119.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

