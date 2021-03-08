Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 840,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of EQ opened at $6.75 on Monday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

