EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $976.26 million. EQT reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. 7,308,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.