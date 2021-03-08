Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.80 on Monday. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

