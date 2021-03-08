Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

GMVHF opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Entain has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $21.01.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

