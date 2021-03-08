Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of ENT stock traded down GBX 18.12 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,396.88 ($18.25). The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,616. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,494 ($19.52). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,336.58.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.