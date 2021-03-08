Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC set a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.10.

Shares of ESI stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.36. 1,238,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,285. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

