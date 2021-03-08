ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

