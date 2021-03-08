Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

