Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$9.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.41. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$9.67. The company has a market cap of C$849.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

